STCB Presents ‘Snap Me If You Can’ Photo Contest

Enter for a chance to win STCB’s New Photo Contest

This year, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) is organizing four quarterly photo contests, each with its own theme and prize. After the submission period, you will get to vote for your favorite photo!

Theme of the First Contest

For the first photo contest, they are kicking things off with the theme: A Day in the life of a Sea Turtle!

What does a typical day look like through the eyes of Bonaire’s sea turtles? Do they glide over beautiful coral reefs? Browse through seagrass beds? Rest in shallow areas or cruise along the shoreline? Show us the moments that capture their daily routines, their beauty, and their world, and let your photos tell their story!

How can you join?

Take or select a photo that fits the theme and that is taken on Bonaire

Submit your entry through the Google Form online.

Deadline: February 15, 2026

Vote online after the submissions close.

The winning photo will be displayed in the STCB Visitor Center and featured on their social channels. At the end of the year, all winning photos will be auctioned to support sea turtle conservation on Bonaire.