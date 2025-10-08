Bonaire named Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination 2025 at the World Travel Awards.

The votes are in, and Bonaire has once again proven its position as a world-class diving paradise. The island has been officially voted the Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination 2025 at the World Travel Awards.

This award recognizes Bonaire’s marine conservation efforts, pristine coral reefs, and unparalleled underwater experiences, reinforcing its reputation as a premier destination for divers from around the world.

Adding to this success, Bonaire has also been nominated for “World’s Leading Dive Destination 2025”, one of the highest accolades within the World Travel Awards

program.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “Bonaire’s commitment to protecting our marine environment and providing exceptional dive experiences is at the heart of our identity. This award is a testament to our community, our partners, and the natural beauty that makes Bonaire unique.”

Vote for Bonaire!

The global voting window for the “World’s Leading” categories runs from October 6–26, 2025. Travel professionals, media, and tourism consumers worldwide are invited to cast their votes to help Bonaire achieve the ultimate distinction. For more information or to vote, visit www.worldtravelawards.com.