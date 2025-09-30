Maritime Checks at Regatta Bonaire 2025

Maritime checks during the 58th edition of the Regatta Bonaire.

On Sunday, 5 October 2025, the 58th edition of the Regatta Bonaire kicks off. The Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub Bonaire (MMHB), which includes various chain partners, will also actively contribute to the safety on the water during this year’s Regatta.

Customs, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), the Coast Guard, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), and the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) will supervise and monitor compliance with all legislation and regulations that are important to each chain partner.

In addition, the chain partners will support each other in the performance of their tasks during the event and are deploying extra reinforcements for possible emergency assistance.

The surveillance and checks take place in the waters between Curaçao and Bonaire, around Bonaire and in the bay of Kralendijk.

Customs

Customs supervises the cross-border movement of goods and ensures that the correct procedures are followed for imports and exports. It also checks for the presence of prohibited goods.

Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar)

The KMar is responsible for the border control on Bonaire. They monitor the conditions of entry for persons and contribute to the fight against cross-border crime.

Coast Guard

The Coast Guard will carry out checks on the validity of ship documents such as registration cards and sailing permits. These ship documents must be valid for the territory of Bonaire. In addition, the Coast Guard checks the number of persons on board a vessel in accordance with the inspection card and enforces public order and safety.

Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN)

The KPCN is responsible for maintaining public order and providing assistance where necessary.

Public Entity Bonaire (OLB)

The OLB ensures that buoys and moorings for vessels are used correctly. This involves checking for anchoring and removing unauthorized mooring buoys. It is also illegal to transport people without the necessary permits in order to ensure their safety at sea. With the assistance of the Coast Guard, checks will be carried out on permits, registration, and national safety certificates.

The MMHB draws attention to the importance of proper preparation on the water and recommends contacting the relevant authority if you have any questions. In addition, the MMHB wishes the people of Bonaire and its visitors a wonderful and safe Regatta.