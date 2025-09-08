Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
by | Sep 8, 2025 | Nature, Photography

Enter the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2025 – Rediscover Bonaire

It’s time for the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2025, an annual celebration of the island’s beauty, culture, and spirit through photography. This year’s theme, Rediscover Bonaire, invites both locals and visitors to explore the island with fresh eyes and capture new perspectives, hidden gems, and unique moments that reveal Bonaire in a different light.

Running from now to September 26th, 2025, the competition encourages participants to step beyond the familiar and showcase images that highlight unexpected experiences, whether it’s the thrill of finding an untouched cove, the quiet elegance of the island’s flora and fauna, or the joy of reconnecting with Bonaire’s people and traditions. This year’s contest is about reigniting curiosity, inspiring exploration, and reminding the world that Bonaire always has more to offer.

How to Participate

The contest invites all participants, ages 18 and above, to submit their photographs at www.bonaireisland.com/photo-contest/. Entries will be judged on creativity, composition, and the ability to reveal Bonaire in a new, inspiring way. Submissions are welcome from both amateur and professional photographers.

Prizes and Winner Announcement

The competition will run for four weeks, with winners announced on September 30th, 2025. Prizes for the top three photographs include:

  • 1st Prize: Hotel stay for two at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort
  • 2nd Prize: Dinner for two at Seaside Krioyo Fusion
  • 3rd Prize: Landsailing for two at Bonaire Landsailing Adventures

The submitted photos will be featured across TCB’s official platforms, including www.bonaireisland.com, and may be showcased in future marketing campaigns promoting Bonaire’s charm and authenticity.

This year, Rediscover Bonaire is more than just a contest theme; it’s a call to action. Whether you’ve lived here all your life or are visiting for the first time, there’s always a new side of Bonaire waiting to be uncovered. The contest aims to inspire people to venture out, explore, and share the island’s timeless magic from a renewed perspective.

For full contest rules, terms, and conditions, visit www.bonaireisland.com/photo-contest/.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
