Air Century Flights Connects Bonaire to the Dominican Republic

Bonaire welcomes Air Century’s first flight to the island.

Bonaire International Airport (BIA) welcomed Air Century’s first flight to the island on July 9th, 2025. The aircraft was welcomed with a flag salute, followed by a celebratory event at the airport.

Seasonal Flights

Air Century will operate a seasonal weekly flight on Wednesdays between Bonaire and the Dominican Republic, connecting Flamingo Airport with La Isabela International Airport in Santo Domingo. This initiative not only enhances affordable regional connectivity but also expands travel options for both leisure travelers and those visiting friends and family. La Isabela is a new airport destination for Bonaire, and its convenient location in Santo Domingo further enhances its appeal. With Air Century offering competitive fares, the route becomes an attractive and accessible option for a broader range of travelers.

Several travel agents from the Dominican Republic were also on board this flight, providing them with a valuable opportunity to visit the island firsthand. This visit enables them to explore the island’s activities, accommodations, and unique offerings, equipping them with the knowledge and experience necessary to promote and sell the island to their clients back in the Dominican Republic. Additionally, representatives from the Dominican Consulate were present. Judging by the number of people checking in at the counter today, it seems the flight has strong loads, suggesting a positive reception and high interest in this new route.

Connection to the Dominican Republic

“This new connection with the Dominican Republic marks the beginning of a promising partnership, one that enhances Bonaire’s regional accessibility and creates new opportunities for tourism, trade, and family travel,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of TCB. “We are proud to welcome Air Century to Bonaire and grateful for their belief in our island. Although the route begins seasonally, we are optimistic about its long-term success and the numerous benefits it brings to our community and the wider Caribbean region.

“The launch of this new seasonal route connecting Flamingo Airport with La Isabela Airport in Santo Domingo is another significant step in strengthening Bonaire’s regional connectivity,” said Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of BIA. “With Air Century’s competitive fares, we believe this service will open up new opportunities for affordable travel for our local community, whether for holidays, business, or reconnecting with family.”

Hector Manuel Hernandez Tiburcio, Sales Director at Air Century, stated: “It is with immense pride and heartfelt excitement that we welcome Air Century’s inaugural flight to the breathtaking island of Bonaire. This new route is more than a geographic connection; it’s a symbol of our dedication to expanding horizons, strengthening regional bonds, and opening doors for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.”

Today marks the beginning of a promising journey uniting Bonaire and Santo Domingo through a new air route that goes beyond convenience. It is a step toward a more connected Caribbean, where opportunity, collaboration, and multi-destination tourism pave the way for sustainable growth and unforgettable travel experiences,” said Carlos Rafael Jimenez Jaquez, Executive Vice President at Air Century.

Book your Flight

Bookings are open for the holiday season, running through January 21, 2026. For more information and to book your flight, visit www.aircentury.com.