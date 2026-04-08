Join Bonaire’s April 2026 Quarterly Clean Up Dive

Quarterly Clean Up Dive to protect Marine Ecosystems.

This month, there will be an upcoming Quarterly Clean Up Dive, a community-driven initiative dedicated to preserving the island’s pristine marine environment. Taking place four times a year, this impactful event brings together divers, volunteers, and ocean advocates to remove debris from Bonaire’s reefs and coastal areas.

The Quarterly Clean Up Dive is part of an ongoing commitment to marine conservation, encouraging both residents and visitors to actively protect one of the Caribbean’s most treasured ecosystems. Certified divers are invited to join organized underwater clean- up dives, while non-divers can contribute by assisting with shoreline clean-up efforts and data collection. Collected debris is carefully sorted, documented, and reported to global marine conservation databases, contributing to broader efforts to understand and reduce ocean pollution. Common items recovered include plastics, fishing lines, and other materials that pose risks to marine life and coral health.

“Our reefs are at the heart of Bonaire’s identity,” said Tess, marketeer and PADI Divemaster at Dive Friends Bonaire. “Through the Quarterly Clean Up Dive, we aim to bring the community together to take direct action and raise awareness about the importance of protecting our underwater world.” The event concludes with a social gathering, offering participants an opportunity to connect, celebrate their contributions, and reinforce a shared commitment to sustainability.

Participation is open to the public, and all necessary materials are provided. Dive Friends Bonaire encourages everyone with a passion for the ocean to get involved and make a difference. For more information, upcoming dates, and registration details, please visit Dive Friends Bonaire’s official website or contact their team directly.

The upcoming Clean Up Dive will take place on April 18, and the TCB team will be participating in this great initiative.

Schedule for the day:

• 09:30 am – Check-in

• 10 am – Dive briefing

• After briefing – All divers enter the water

• 12 pm (latest) – All divers must be out of the water