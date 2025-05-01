Volunteers Needed for Sargassum Cleanup

Influx of Sargassum has reached Bonaire.

This year, Bonaire started receiving an influx of Sargassum early in April. The situation started reaching crisis levels around Easter. Until recently, it was being managed, but volunteers are now needed.

Equipment used

A couple of years ago, STINAPA received additional funding from the local government to be better prepared for sargassum cleanup, which has helped tremendously! They have booms, heavy machinery, containers, and other equipment to make fighting the sargassum easier. STINAPA is trained and has the right equipment to remove the sargassum, but help is still needed. There are already large amounts of sargassum coming into Lac Bay across from Foodies.

How can I help?

In the past, STINAPA and the Mangrove Maniacs have called for volunteers to help remove the rotting Sargassum from the shorelines, and this year is no different. There is currently a WhatsApp group dedicated to letting volunteers know when and where to meet in order to tackle the issue in the affected areas.

The only way to fight this battle is by raking and pulling out the seaweed by hand in vulnerable areas such as the mangroves. From there, the seaweed is loaded into dumpsters and taken away. The process is tiring and challenging, but the volunteers and crew work hours upon hours to protect our nature.

Volunteers are currently needed and will be working across from Foodies today. You can join their volunteer Sargassum cleanup WhatsApp group to find out when and where to report for cleanups. Any help is greatly appreciated. Bring gloves, booties, buckets (or any type of container), wheelbarrows, shovels and rakes. Even kayak and windsurf boards have been used in the past! Of course, don’t forget to bring sunscreen, a hat, and water! Basically, bring anything with you that could help in the cleanup efforts.

Thank you from Bonaire!

Bonaire’s locals and visitors care about nature and always step up to help. Masha danki (thank you very much in Papiamentu) to everyone who volunteers and helps our nature!