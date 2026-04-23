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Police Focus on a Safe and Festive Dia di Rincon 2026

by | Apr 23, 2026 | Events, Local News

camera surveillance

Safety During Dia di Rincon 2026.

In the run-up to Dia di Rincon, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) is making preparations to ensure the celebration proceeds in a safe, orderly, and festive manner. Dia di Rincon is a significant cultural event for Bonaire, placing community spirit and tradition at its very core.

On this day, the police will maintain a visible and approachable presence both within and around Rincon. The objective is to enable residents and visitors to enjoy the festivities safely and without worry. To safeguard public order and safety, various measures are being implemented. For instance, authorization has been granted for temporary camera surveillance, and where deemed necessary, preventive checks will be conducted. These measures are designed to prevent incidents and ensure a safe environment for everyone.

During Dia di Rincon, the police will take a firm stance: anyone who endangers the safety of others will face immediate intervention. Acts of violence, aggression toward emergency responders, severe public nuisance, or the possession of drugs or weapons will result in immediate arrest.

Regarding traffic, we also appeal to everyone to act responsibly. Drive calmly, do not get behind the wheel under the influence, and be considerate of other road users, particularly on the Kaminda di Rincon. Park carefully and ensure that roads and driveways remain clear.

Surveillance Cameras

The Lieutenant Governor has decided to implement camera surveillance during Dia di Rincon 2026. Several events will take place in the run-up to Dia di Rincon, attracting a large number of visitors. Maintaining public order and effective crowd management are of paramount importance in this context to ensure visitors’ sense of safety. By deploying camera surveillance, the police can respond rapidly to the scene in the event of an unexpected emergency.

For the events surrounding Dia di Rincon, cameras will be positioned at various locations. These cameras will be actively monitored from April 24 through May 3, 2026. Camera surveillance is subject to a strict set of regulations. The cameras will monitor public spaces only. The camera footage will be retained for a maximum of four weeks and may also be used retrospectively to assist in the investigation and apprehension of individuals who have committed criminal offenses. Furthermore, the presence of the cameras will be clearly indicated.

The police urge everyone to participate in the festivities in a conscious and responsible manner; please be considerate of one another and follow any instructions given by the police. Dia di Rincon is a celebration by and for the community. We want to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy it. That also calls for respect for one another and for the rules.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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