Military Training on Bonaire by the 51st Army Company

Announcement of Military Training on Bonaire

Currently, the 51st Army Company will be conducting training exercises on Bonaire. The company, which is stationed on Curaçao, is carrying out this training to ensure it remains well-prepared for its operational duties. Furthermore, the exercise provides an opportunity to familiarize the troops with the local environment and to strengthen cooperation with local authorities and emergency services. Military exercises take place a few times a year on Bonaire.

During the exercise, the soldiers will be accommodated at the Rincon Scouting Association. The unit will also be performing work in support of community-oriented causes.

Training will take place at various exercise sites, including Landgoed Bolivia, the Washikemba Strip, and the Washikemba Shooting Range. Blank ammunition will be used at these locations. This is not live ammunition; consequently, people in the surrounding area may occasionally hear loud bangs. We ask residents and visitors to take this exercise into account and to follow any instructions provided on-site.