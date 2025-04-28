Safety during Dia di Rincon 2025

Rules and Enforcement of During Dia di Rincon 2025.

The week of the Dia di Rincon 2025 has arrived! Many events and activities are planned for these days during this period. In order to guarantee safety during all activities, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) strictly adheres to the applicable rules and enforcement of public order.

Traffic

It is important to pay close attention and be alert in traffic, for your own safety and that of others.

Do not consume alcohol while driving, wear your seat belt, avoid using the telephone while driving, wear a suitable helmet when driving a two-wheeled vehicle and adhere to the maximum permitted speed.

Do not open barricades and do not park your car behind the barricades. This may result in the main road being inaccessible in the event of an emergency.

Follow the indicated routes/diversions and do not move the signs that indicate this. The organizer is responsible for closing the street with barricades and reopening it according to his permit.

During the Dia di Rincon 2025 activities

Park your car in a safe place and do not leave valuables in the car.

Choose reusable cups instead of glasses or glass bottles to avoid dangerous situations.

Young people, make clear agreements with your parents about where you are or where you are going. Avoid the use of alcohol and drugs. Make sure you are well protected from the sun and drink enough water.

Pay close attention to your children, use earplugs for them and instruct them who they can go to (the police) and what to say in case they get lost.

If you are going to drink alcohol, do not abuse it and make an appointment with someone who can take you home safely.

Bicycles, two-wheeled motor vehicles and scooters are not allowed in the event area while it is closed.

Fights and the use of weapons or drugs will not be tolerated.

Given the long period that you will be away from home, it is wise to lock your home properly and ensure that there is sufficient lighting when you leave.

Verbal violence or aggression against officers will not be tolerated under any circumstances, nor will obstructing emergency services in their duties.

Comply with any requests from the police.

‘Simadan’ groups

Groups participating in the ‘simadan’ must be present with their vehicles 1 hour in advance, before the departure time in connection with the necessary checks.

The police will check whether drivers have a valid driving licence for the vehicle they are driving, whether they have valid insurance, and breath tests will be taken at the start and during the ‘simadan’ for alcohol consumption. It will be checked whether the driver has the required driving licence, i.e., a driving licence B/E, for example, for a small vehicle with a trailer and a driving licence C/E for a lorry with a ‘trailer’. In both cases, you must have a driving licence category (E).

The groups are advised to bring two drivers with the correct driving licence in case the first driver becomes ill or needs to go to the toilet during the parade. This will prevent the parade from being held up. By carrying out checks on the aforementioned driving licence categories, the KPCN enforces the relevant laws to ensure the safety of both participants and the public

Finally, the KPCN will be well prepared and have sufficient police officers during the activities. The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force wishes everyone ‘Un felis Dia di Rincon’! Check out our Calendar of Events page for the schedule on April 30th.