Dia di Rincon 2025 was a Huge Success!

by | May 2, 2025 | Culture, Events, Local News, Music & Performances, Nightlife

Dia di Rincon 2025 - photo by Jolande Gietman

Dia di Rincon 2025: A Celebration of Culture and Community.

On April 30, 2025, the village of Rincon, Bonaire’s oldest settlement, came alive with the vibrant festivities of Dia di Rincon. Marking its 36th year, this annual event celebrated the island’s rich cultural heritage, drawing locals and visitors to a day filled with music, dance, culture, and traditional cuisine.

A Day of Joy and Tradition

The celebrations commenced early in the morning until the early hours of the following day. As the day progressed, the streets filled with the sounds of local musicians performing on multiple stages, while attendees enjoyed traditional foods from various vendors. The afternoon featured the much-anticipated parade, where groups dressed in beautiful traditional attire danced to the rhythms of music as they moved through the town.

A Celebration to Remember

As the sun set, the festivities showed no signs of slowing down. The evening transformed into a lively street party, with music and dancing continuing into the early hours of the morning. The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd highlighted the community’s deep connection to this cherished tradition.

Dia di Rincon not only honored Bonaire’s past but also showcased the island’s vibrant present. This year’s successful Dia di Rincon shows just how important it is to Bonaire’s culture.

(Photography by Jolande Gietman)

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
