Visit the Market at the Animal Shelter Bonaire on August 17th

by | Aug 12, 2025 | Events

Animal Shelter Bonaire is hosting an event on August 17th

Visit the Animal Shelter Bonaire’s Market on Sunday.

On Sunday, August 17, the Animal Shelter Bonaire is hosting a lively market on the shelter grounds at Kaminda Lagoen 26. From 9 AM to 3 PM, both Bonaire residents and visitors can browse stalls filled with local products, delicious food, and unique finds. Every purchase directly supports the shelter’s dogs and cats, and all proceeds from stall rentals go towards their care and their chance at a loving home.

What to Expect

The market will feature handmade products from The Island Preserve Company, goat cheese and treats from Alleta’s Goat Farm, clothing from Meant to Be, pet accessories from the Animal Shelter Bonaire, dishes from Mama Anneke’s Kitchen, souvenirs from Boneiru Dushi Yu, the Cruise market stand, and Pakus di Pruga. There will also be stalls with children’s clothing and toys, sportswear and shoes, jewelry, healthy snacks, and drinks at the Shelter Bar.

For children, there will be a kids’ corner featuring a bouncy castle and face painting, making it a fun day for the youngest visitors as well.

Event details

Date: Sunday, August 17th
Time: 9 AM – 3 PM
Location: Animal Shelter Bonaire, Kaminda Lagoen 26
Parking is available at Klinika Veterinario Bonaire (Fulco) – next to the shelter.

Come by, enjoy the atmosphere, discover unique products, and taste delicious bites. Together, we’ll make it a day full of fun, surprises, and – of course – wagging tails.

