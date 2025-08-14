Bonaire Set to be Connected to New Submarine Data Cable

Bonaire to be connected to new submarine data cable.

Bonaire will be connected to the CELIA submarine data cable in 2027. This will ensure more reliable and stable internet access. Saba Statia Cable System BV (SSCS) recently signed an agreement with Aruban telecom company SETAR, one of the initiators of the CELIA cable. SSCS did so on behalf of the Dutch government, which owns 100% of SSCS.

Fast, reliable, and stable internet is a prerequisite for (new) digital public services. This is why the investment is crucial. The Dutch government has also provided €4 million in subsidies to telecom providers on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba to further expand the fibre optic network on the islands.

Consortium

CELIA (Caribbean Elite Alliance) is a consortium of several telecom companies operating in the Caribbean. The submarine data cable, which is expected to become operational in late 2027, will connect Aruba, Martinique, Antigua, Puerto Rico and Boca Raton in Florida.

Key Priorities

Connecting Bonaire to the CELIA cable will allow for more reliable and cost-effective internet. Enhancing digital services, supporting economic development and increasing self-reliance are

among the Dutch government’s key priorities.

“The new Celia internet cable is good news for the Caribbean islands,” says outgoing State Secretary Eddie van Marum of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), responsible for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization. “This cable will provide faster and better internet for people and businesses. This is essential for the economic development of the islands. Investing in digital connections is a key priority for the government to create prosperity and employment.”

Digital Connectivity

The digital connection between the islands is vital, says SETAR director Roland Croes. “Investments such as CELIA ensure that the islands remain connected to the global data network and contribute to economic development. From the outset, the CELIA project was designed with the possibility of expansion to other islands in mind, ensuring our islands are not left behind in technological developments and can take part in the global data economy.”

Marine Survey Vessel

Preparations for the installation of the submarine cable are already underway. A marine survey vessel will be visible off the coast of Bonaire in the final week of August. The vessel will travel between Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, using advanced sonar equipment to map the seabed in detail.

Seabed Mapping

“To lay a submarine cable, the seabed along the planned route must first be accurately mapped, including depth, elevation changes, coral, shipwrecks, and any other obstructions. We are consulting with organisations such as STINAPA Bonaire, the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands, and Rijkswaterstaat. Based on this marine survey, the final route of the cable on the seabed will be determined,” explains Werner Haan, director of SSCS. The CELIA cable will be extended not only to Bonaire, but also to Curaçao in 2027. SETAR and the government of Curaçao signed an agreement to this effect earlier this year. The project is partly funded by a European Union grant from the CEF Digital Fund.