Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » Bonaire Gears Up for Bonaire Day 2025 with Festive Decorations

Bonaire Gears Up for Bonaire Day 2025 with Festive Decorations

by | Aug 7, 2025 | Local News

Bonaire Day 2025

Join Bonaire Day 2025 as the island shines with pride with the theme “Nos ta Boneiru”

As Bonaire Day 2025 approaches, the Public Entity Bonaire has begun decorating our island in preparation for this important celebration. The Bonaire flag has been raised in various locations, and other decorations have been placed, including at the roundabouts and in Kaya Grandi. This is all to enhance our national pride.

Unfortunately, we have found that some flags and decorations have been removed without permission. The Public Entity Bonaire hereby emphasizes that these decorations are the property of the Public Entity Bonaire and that removing them without permission is not only disrespectful but also punishable. This behavior undermines the collective efforts to decorate our island with dignity.

This year’s theme, “Nos ta Boneiru,” is central to these decorations. This slogan symbolizes solidarity, appreciation, and pride for our island. The Public Entity Bonaire calls on everyone to work together to create a festive and respectful atmosphere.

Enjoy the decorations, honor our flag, and show respect for what unites us as Bonaireans. Thank you for your cooperation; let’s celebrate Bonaire Day with pride.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

The Cadushy Distillery
Bespoke Journeys

Related Posts

Local Fire Department Receives New Uniforms

Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department Introduces New Operational Uniforms. Since Monday, August 4th, all firefighters of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) on Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius have been wearing a new operational uniform. The striking...

Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition is August 9, 2025

Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition 2025 Features Music, Culture, Food & Fun! TCB is organizing its third Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition 2025 in collaboration with Curoil. The event will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, in Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 10 PM,...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.