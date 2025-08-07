Bonaire Gears Up for Bonaire Day 2025 with Festive Decorations

Join Bonaire Day 2025 as the island shines with pride with the theme “Nos ta Boneiru”

As Bonaire Day 2025 approaches, the Public Entity Bonaire has begun decorating our island in preparation for this important celebration. The Bonaire flag has been raised in various locations, and other decorations have been placed, including at the roundabouts and in Kaya Grandi. This is all to enhance our national pride.

Unfortunately, we have found that some flags and decorations have been removed without permission. The Public Entity Bonaire hereby emphasizes that these decorations are the property of the Public Entity Bonaire and that removing them without permission is not only disrespectful but also punishable. This behavior undermines the collective efforts to decorate our island with dignity.

This year’s theme, “Nos ta Boneiru,” is central to these decorations. This slogan symbolizes solidarity, appreciation, and pride for our island. The Public Entity Bonaire calls on everyone to work together to create a festive and respectful atmosphere.

Enjoy the decorations, honor our flag, and show respect for what unites us as Bonaireans. Thank you for your cooperation; let’s celebrate Bonaire Day with pride.