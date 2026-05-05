Bonaire Culinary Week Spring Edition 2026

Discover The Island’s Finest Flavors This May.

Get ready to explore the vibrant culinary scene of Bonaire as the Bonaire Culinary Week Spring Edition takes place from May 21st through June 4th, 2026. As a well- stablished event held twice a year, this 15-day culinary experience invites food lovers to enjoy specially curated menus and unique dishes at more than 20 of the island’s most beloved restaurants and culinary hotspots. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience creativity, quality, and the rich diversity of flavors Bonaire has to offer.

Tasty Bar & Steakhouse is back!

“At Tasty Bar & Steakhouse, we are passionate about our culture, and for us it is important to bring the best of our Peruvian heritage to every dish. Our creations capture the authentic flavors of Peru, with a strong focus on quality. Guests can choose to enjoy the tranquility and privacy of our terrace or overlook Kaya Grandi while taking in the vibrant atmosphere of the city. Our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and we warmly welcome everyone to enjoy the Culinary Week with us.”

Over the years, Bonaire Culinary Week has built a strong community of loyal participants who return edition after edition. Renowned establishments such as The Dock, Breeze ‘n Bites, Stadscafé Het Consulaat, Joe’s Restaurant and Sweeti Bakery have been part of the event for many years, consistently delighting guests with their creativity and signature flavors. Their continued participation highlights the strength and diversity of Bonaire’s culinary scene and adds to the unique experience visitors can expect.

Our Generous Sponsors

We are proud to acknowledge our generous sponsors who play a pivotal role in making this event possible. A heartfelt thank you to The Wine Factory, Real Dutch Bakery, Pietersz, and Orco Bank for their unwavering support. Their commitment to promoting culinary excellence on Bonaire is truly commendable.

Exciting Prizes Await

While savoring the Bonaire Culinary Week Specials at participating locations, you’ll also have the chance to win a variety of exciting prizes. After leaving a review by scanning our QR-code cards available at participating restaurants, you could walk away with a $50 gift card from Sunset, Wanapa or Macaroca, a dinner for two at Seaside Kioyo Fusion, a breakfast platter for two at Flora, or a charcuterie platter for two at Wines & More. You may also enjoy a 5-course dinner for two at Joe’s Restaurant, win four pastries from Sweeti Bakery, or indulge in a Saturday High Tea for two at Blue Lagun Café.

Save the Date!

Mark your calendar and get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other. From May 21st through June 4th, the Bonaire Culinary Week Spring Edition promises an unforgettable experience, showcasing the island’s finest flavors and culinary creativity.

We look forward to welcoming you to this gastronomic celebration. Bonaire Culinary Week is an initiative driven by passionate local entrepreneurs determined to put Bonaire firmly on the global culinary map.