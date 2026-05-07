Bonaire’s First-Ever Food Truck Festival

Bonaire welcomes its first-ever Food Truck Festival

TCB has signed a collaboration agreement with D’Su B.V., represented by owner Sulainie Martis, for the organization of the first-ever Bonaire Food Truck Festival. This partnership marks an important step in further strengthening Bonaire’s local event offering while celebrating the island’s rich and diverse culinary culture.

The Bonaire Food Truck Festival will take place on June 6, 2026, at Isidel Beach Park, bringing together more than ten local food trucks in one vibrant beachside setting. The event will showcase Bonaire’s beloved Truk’i Pan culture, offering a wide variety of street food from classic comfort dishes to creative local flavors inspired by Bonairean ingredients.

Organized by D’Su B.V., a local company focused on impactful community-driven events, the festival is designed not only as a culinary experience but also as a platform to support and elevate local entrepreneurs. Participating food vendors will have the opportunity to innovate, present unique menu concepts, and strengthen their visibility within both the local community and visitor market.

When and Where

Taking place from 6.30 PM to 1 AM, the festival will transform Isidel Beach Park into a lively gathering space filled with food, music, and community energy. With free entrance, the event is accessible to all.

Through this collaboration, TCB will actively support the festival’s promotion locally and internationally, positioning it as a new signature event on Bonaire’s calendar, aligned with the island’s identity as a destination where culture, community, and authentic experiences come together.

“We are intentionally investing in experiences that reflect who we are as an island,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of TCB. “The Bonaire Food Truck Festival creates space for local entrepreneurs to grow, while showcasing our culture in a way that is authentic, accessible, and valuable for both our community and our visitors.”