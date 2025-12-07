Enjoy a fantastic Christmas Kids Market 2025

TCB, in collaboration with Wedoe, is organizing the Christmas Kids Market 2025. The Christmas Kids Market is organized specifically for our young, talented entrepreneurs who want to sell their products. The event will take place on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 6 PM to 9 PM at Isidel Park.

What to Expect

Come see and shop for all the wonderful things our children have to offer, while enjoying a great atmosphere and a fantastic show. The program is packed with music, and there will be various stands with treats, food, and Christmas items at reasonable prices.

The music groups Kariño, Gaitas Krioyo Kids, Rítmiko Rinconero, and DJ Toad will be present to provide musical entertainment this evening. There will also be performances by our young artists Jhua and Almi, and the dance group Dream Girls will put on a spectacular show. Of course, kids will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa Claus.

All residents and visitors are welcome to come and enjoy this Christmas Kids Market and celebrate this festive season with our young entrepreneurs on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Additional Chrismtas events

