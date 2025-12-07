Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
by | Dec 7, 2025 | Events

TCB, in collaboration with Wedoe, is organizing the Christmas Kids Market 2025. The Christmas Kids Market is organized specifically for our young, talented entrepreneurs who want to sell their products. The event will take place on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 6 PM to 9 PM at Isidel Park.

What to Expect

Come see and shop for all the wonderful things our children have to offer, while enjoying a great atmosphere and a fantastic show. The program is packed with music, and there will be various stands with treats, food, and Christmas items at reasonable prices.

The music groups Kariño, Gaitas Krioyo Kids, Rítmiko Rinconero, and DJ Toad will be present to provide musical entertainment this evening. There will also be performances by our young artists Jhua and Almi, and the dance group Dream Girls will put on a spectacular show. Of course, kids will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa Claus.

All residents and visitors are welcome to come and enjoy this Christmas Kids Market and celebrate this festive season with our young entrepreneurs on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Additional Chrismtas events

Remember to keep up-to-date with the island events on our Calendar of Events page.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
