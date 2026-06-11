Upcoming Events: Celebrate Wellness, Community, and Conservation

Three Meaningful Upcoming Events to Experience Bonaire.

Starting this weekend, residents and visitors will have several opportunities to connect with the island in various ways. Next week’s upcoming events offer experiences that highlight celebrating wellness and inclusion, and making an impact on our environment.

Make a Difference with Clean Coast Bonaire

If protecting Bonaire’s natural beauty is close to your heart, consider spending part of your Sunday morning with Clean Coast Bonaire. The organization hosts monthly citizen science beach cleanups to remove marine debris while collecting valuable data about the types of litter washing ashore.

The upcoming cleanup takes place at Te Amo Beach on Sunday, June 14th, from 8 to 10 AM. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, making it a rewarding activity for families, visitors, and locals alike. Beyond helping keep Bonaire’s coastline pristine, participants often leave with a deeper appreciation for the island’s delicate marine ecosystem. Clean Coast Bonaire organizes these surveys on the second Sunday of each month as part of its ongoing efforts to combat marine litter on our beautiful island.

Find Balance During Bonaire Yoga & Wellness Week

Beginning this weekend, Bonaire Yoga & Wellness Week 2026 invites the community to focus on well-being. The week-long celebration brings together instructors and wellness enthusiasts through a variety of activities centered around movement, mindfulness, and holistic health.

Whether you’re an experienced yogi or simply curious about exploring new ways to care for your physical and mental well-being, the program offers something for everyone.

Celebrate Unity at Pride Bonaire 2026

Also kicking off this weekend is Pride Bonaire 2026, a celebration dedicated to fostering understanding, inclusion, and meaningful connections across the island community.

Throughout the week, Pride Bonaire will host a diverse program featuring educational, sporting, cultural, and celebratory events. The festivities create opportunities for dialogue while honoring the importance of acceptance and respect. Whether attending for the first time or returning to support the cause, participants can expect a welcoming atmosphere that celebrates the strength found in community.

A Week to Connect

What makes these three events special is the way they showcase different sides of Bonaire. One encourages environmental responibility, another promotes personal well-being, and the third celebrates diversity and belonging. Together, they reflect the values that make our island unique: compassion, connection, and care for one another.

Beginning this weekend, perhaps it’s the perfect time to try something new, lend a helping hand, or simply join others in celebrating what brings us together.