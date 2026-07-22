Join the Second Washington Park Trail Run!

Get Ready for the Second Washington Park Trail Run on Bonaire!

Bonaire’s runners, walkers, and outdoor enthusiasts have a new event to look forward to soon! The second Washington Park Trail Run is happening on Sunday, August 23, 2026, offering two trail distances through the stunning landscapes of Washington Slagbaai National Park.

Two Trail Options Available for All Levels

The long route will be a 24 KM Trail Run that begins at 6:00 AM with a bus departure from the Stadium in Playa at 4:30 AM and the Stadium Antonio Trenidad (Rincón) at 4:45 AM.

The shorter route will be a 10 KM Trail Run that begins at 7:00 AM, with buses departing from the Stadium in Playa at 5:30 AM and from the Stadium Antonio Trenidad (Rincón) at 5:45 AM.

Whether you’re an experienced trail runner or just starting, there’s a distance suited for everyone! And don’t worry, there will be multiple water stations along the routes.

Location & Logistics

Trail Location: Washington Slagbaai National Park

Parking & Bus Pickup: Stadium in Playa and Stadium Antonio Trenidad (Rincón)

Return Transportation: Buses will transport all runners back to the stadium after the race

Race Number Pickup

Participants must collect their race numbers at the Jorge Nicolaas Sports Hall on Kaya Amsterdam during one of the following times:

Friday, August 21st from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Saturday, August 22nd from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Register in Advance

Ready to take on the challenge? Secure your spot today at trailrunbonaire.com. Online Registration is REQUIRED, but participation is FREE OF CHARGE! Registration is limited, so act fast.

Start your training, gather your group, convince your friends, and let’s hit the trails together! Just like last year, every finisher will receive a medal! This event marks the start of INDEBON’s collectible medal puzzle, so don’t miss your chance to collect the first piece.

Whether you’re aiming to beat your personal best (or last year’s time), taking on your very first trail race, or simply looking to enjoy an unforgettable morning in Washington Slagbaai National Park, this event is for you!