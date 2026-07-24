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Join The Third Taste of Bonaire 2026

by | Jul 24, 2026 | Events, Music & Performances, Nightlife, Restaurants & Dining

Third Taste of Bonaire 2026

The Third Taste of Bonaire: Summer Edition is Happening Soon!

TCB, in collaboration with Curoil, is organizing its third Taste of Bonaire event of the year. The event will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at Isidel Beach Park from 6 PM to 10 PM, featuring a fantastic atmosphere centered around the theme Summer.

The program is packed with music and talented artists, and there will be stands selling both local and international dishes. Musical groups Ocean Band and Steelband Silver Bullet, along with DJ Marv, will provide the evening’s entertainment.

To make this Taste of Bonaire even more appealing, several Disney World characters will make an appearance, allowing attendees, especially children, to have fun with them and take photos.

We would like to invite all Bonaire residents and visitors to join us for an enjoyable evening on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the third Taste of Bonaire (Summer edition) at Isidel Beach Park.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.