Commitment to its growing wellness community with Bonaire Yoga & Wellness Week 2026.

TCB invites residents and visitors to take part in a week-long celebration of movement, mindfulness, and holistic well-being during Bonaire Yoga & Wellness Week 2026, taking place June 13 – 21, 2026. With the guiding message “Take time for your wellness,” the campaign serves as a simple invitation to slow down, reconnect, and prioritize personal well-being in everyday life.

Aligned with International Wellness Day (June 13th) and International Yoga Day (June 21st), the initiative shines a spotlight on Bonaire’s growing wellness community and the island’s natural connection to outdoor living, relaxation, and mindful island experiences.

At its core, the campaign aims to connect people to the wide range of wellness activities already taking place across Bonaire, making wellness more accessible while strengthening visibility for local wellness entrepreneurs and businesses who are actively shaping the island’s wellness culture.

As part of its broader strategy to enhance sustainable product development and elevate the visitor experience, TCB continues to invest in wellness offerings across the island. These efforts aim to strengthen Bonaire’s position as a premier destination for mindful, nature-based, and restorative travel experiences.

Join the Experience

TCB invites everyone to explore the island through a different lens. The week offers something for everyone. Take time for your wellness and experience Bonaire in its most balanced form. For all offers and activities, visit the website here.