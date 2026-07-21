Thammy Albertsz Appointed General Commander at Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department

Congratulations to the New General Commander at the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department.

Thammy Albertsz will assume office as General Commander of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department on August 16, 2026. She succeeds Thijs Verheul, whose term expires on August 15, 2026.

Thammy Albertsz (35) was born in Bonaire and has been working at the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department since 2018. She has been serving as the Local Commander for Bonaire since 2022. In this position, her responsibilities include the day-to-day management of the organization on the island.

Albertsz: “Behind every emergency response stands a team that is committed to the safety of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba with pride, respect, and dedication. It is an honor for me to lead this team as General Commander. Collaboration, connection, and safety are central to this”.

As General Commander, Albertsz will lead the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba starting August 16th.