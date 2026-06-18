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Join The Second Taste of Bonaire 2026

by | Jun 18, 2026 | Events, Music & Performances, Nightlife, Restaurants & Dining

The 2nd Taste of Bonaire 2026

The second Taste of Bonaire 2026 is coming up soon.

TCB is organizing its second Taste of Bonaire event for this year, in collaboration with Telbo NV. The event will take place on Friday, July 10, 2026, at Isidel Beach Park from 6 PM 10 PM, offering a great atmosphere with the theme “Talent”.

The program is full of music and talented artists, and there are stands selling both local and international dishes. The music group Hashtag, Ritmiko Rinconero, and DJ Kiart are present to enhance this evening’s musical experience. To make this Taste of Bonaire even more attractive, there are also performances by Dreamgirlsz Dancers, and as the icing on the cake, nothing less than All Star Dancers.

We invite all residents of Bonaire and all our visitors to come and spend a pleasant evening with us on Friday, July 10, 2026, at the second Taste of Bonaire – Talent Edition at Isidel Beach Park.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.