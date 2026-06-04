Celebrate Pride Bonaire 2026

Pride Bonaire 2026 is just around the corner!

This year, the Fourth Edition of Pride Bonaire will be held June 13th – June 21st. There will be various events, including informative, sports, and festive activities. With this program, Pride Bonaire wants to create a welcoming space for connection, dialogue, mutual understanding, and inclusion across the community.

The Pride Bonaire team has consciously chosen the theme ‘United’ because they believe that it represents what is needed now: more union, respect, and solidarity with each other. In a society where everyone should be able to be themselves, we want to focus on an environment where everyone feels valued and respected.

The official opening of Pride Bonaire 2026 will take place on Saturday, June 13th at Cuba Compagnie. Everyone is welcome to celebrate the beginning of Pride Week 2026 together.