Unforgettable Shore and Boat Diving Adventures with Bespoke Journeys

With clearly marked entry points and calm waters, it’s an ideal choice for divers of all levels. All you need is a vehicle to get yourself between dive sites. One of the famous sites is the Hilma Hooker, which is a cargo ship resting at 90 feet, making it a must-visit for wreck diving enthusiasts.

If you are new to shore diving, Bespoke Journeys recommends you hire a local diver to help you get acquainted with shore diving in addition to providing valuable local knowledge.