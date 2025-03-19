Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Air Century Connects Santo Domingo to Bonaire

by | Mar 19, 2025 | Air Travel

Air Century starts a new route from Santo Domingo to Bonaire

New Weekly Flight from Santo Domingo to Bonaire.

Air Century and Bonaire International Airport (BIA), in cooperation with Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), are proud to announce a new flight service connecting Bonaire to Santo Domingo’s La Isabela International Airport. This initiative enhances affordable regional connectivity and expands travel options for both leisure travelers and those visiting friends and family.

Convenient and Affordable Travel Options

Starting June 18, 2025, Air Century will introduce a seasonal weekly flight on Wednesdays between Bonaire and the Dominican Republic, linking Flamingo Airport with La Isabela International Airport in Santo Domingo. Recognizing the demand for improved and affordable regional air connections, BIA and Air Century began discussions six months ago to make this service a reality.

La Isabela International Airport serves as a key airport to Santo Domingo, providing travelers with convenient access to the Dominican Republic. The new service will be operated with a 50-seat aircraft, catering to demand during the peak summer and winter travel seasons. Flights are now available for booking, with special promotional fare at $199,- one way.

“This new flight connects Flamingo Airport with La Isabela Airport, which is easily accessible and conveniently located near the city center,” said Maarten van der Scheer, Director of BIA. “We hope that with Air Century’s competitive fares, this service will contribute to affordable regional connectivity, making travel to the Dominican Republic for holidays or family visits more accessible for our community.”

Hector Hernandez, Commercial Director of Air Centurysaid “We are very excited to offer this new route, which will benefit our passengers by providing more connectivity and options between Bonaire (BON) and Santo Domingo (JBQ). We ensure that the booking experience is simple and convenient because we understand how important it is for our customers to have a hassle-free journey. Furthermore, with over 30 years of uninterrupted operations, Air Century has been a trusted pillar for travelers across the Caribbean, offering comfortable connections from an airport strategically located near the city center. For us, the satisfaction and comfort of our passengers are our top priority.”

Elesiër Angel, Interim Statutory Director of TCB, stated: “This new route is an important step for Bonaire, strengthening our regional connections and offering more options for leisure visitors as well as those traveling to see family and friends. We are especially pleased for the local community, as the Dominican Republic is not only a fantastic vacation destination but also home to many local families. This new flight will make it easier for them to visit their loved ones.”

For more information and to book your flight, visit www.aircentury.com.

