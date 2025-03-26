Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » KPCN Introduces Bodycams for Increased Safety & Transparency

KPCN Introduces Bodycams for Increased Safety & Transparency

by | Mar 26, 2025 | Local News

Bonaire Police will begin using bodycams.

Bonaire Police Will Start Using Bodycams.

Starting on April 4, 2025, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, KPCN) will officially use bodycams on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. With this step, KPCN
enhances safety, transparency, and trust between the police and the community.

Enhanced protection for citizens and police officers

Bodycams are small cameras worn visibly on police officers’ uniforms. They are used during checks, enforcement actions, interventions, and other operational activities. This technology objectively records situations, promotes professional conduct, and helps reduce tensions. For citizens, the technology provides extra reassurance that their interactions with the police are fair and handled with care. For officers, the footage serves as protection in cases of uncertainties or complaints. Additionally, recordings allow for incident analysis and continuous professional development. International experiences show that bodycams strengthen mutual trust and reduce the number of incidents.

Clear rules and strict privacy guidelines

KPCN uses bodycams following clear rules. Officers wear the cameras visibly and announce when they begin recording, either verbally or via a camera signal. The footage is securely stored and used solely for investigation and complaint handling, following strict privacy regulations. Only authorized personnel have access under specific conditions. Storage duration is limited, and unnecessary footage is deleted in a timely manner.

More information on Bodycams?

Curious about how it works, when they are used, and how KPCN protects your privacy? Visit their website: https://www.politiecn.com/en/subjects/bodycams-in-the-dutch-caribbean.html

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Caribbean Nations Unite to Advance Marine Conservation Financing

Advancing Marine Conservation Financing Earlier this month, marine conservation leaders from across the Caribbean gathered in Curaçao for an intensive workshop focused on sustainable finance solutions for protected areas. The 3-day event, jointly organized by Blue...

Vaccinations & Health Advice for Locals Traveling from Bonaire

Get Your Travel Vaccinations on Time with Public Health If you're a local traveling abroad for work or vacation from Bonaire, it's important to plan your vaccinations well in advance. The Public Health Department advises travelers to schedule their travel vaccinations...

Bon Bini to Bonaire’s 250th Bird Species

A Birdwatcher’s Paradise Bonaire has long been a haven for birdwatchers, with its diverse ecosystems attracting a remarkable variety of species. From salt flats and mangroves to dry forests and coastal waters, the island offers a rich habitat for both resident and...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.