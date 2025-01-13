Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
The U.S. Consulate General from Curacao Visits Bonaire in January

by | Jan 13, 2025 | Local News

U/S. Consulate from Curacao visits Bonaire

Bonaire receives a visit from the U.S. Consulate Office.

The Consular Officer of the United States Consulate General in Curacao will be in Bonaire for American Citizen Services.on Friday, January 31, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Location: Trans World Radio Station, 64 Kaya Gob. N. Debrot. Services are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email ACSCuracao@state.gov.
 

Available Services:

  • U.S. passport applications
  • Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) applications
  • Notarizations

Appointments Only:

Services are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email ACSCuracao@state.gov. After requesting an appointment, you will receive instructions on how to prepare for your requested service. To avoid delays, please read the instructions carefully.

Fees and Forms

ACS Services Form New Fees
Minor passport (under 16 yrs) DS-11 $135
Age 16 , 17 and 18 DS-11 $165
First time Adult passport DS-11 $165
Adult passport renewal DS-82 $130
Report of birth abroad DS- 2029 $100
Notary services   $50
Each additional notary signature   $50

 

Delivery of U.S. Passports and CRBAs:

Applicants must arrange delivery of U.S. passports and CRBAs by submitting a pre-paid airway bill for DHL courier service (only) at the time of their appointment.
 

No Visa-Related Services:

The Consular Officer will be providing ACS Services only and cannot discuss visas, accept visa applications, or offer visa advice. To learn more about non-immigrant visa applications at the U.S. Consulate General in Curacao, visit cw.usconsulate.gov.
 

Forms for the U.S. Consulate appointments can be found at: https://cw.usconsulate.gov/passports/#form

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
