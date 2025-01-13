The U.S. Consulate General from Curacao Visits Bonaire in January

Bonaire receives a visit from the U.S. Consulate Office.
The Consular Officer of the United States Consulate General in Curacao will be in Bonaire for American Citizen Services.on Friday, January 31, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Available Services:
- U.S. passport applications
- Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) applications
- Notarizations
Appointments Only:
Fees and Forms
|ACS Services
|Form
|New Fees
|Minor passport (under 16 yrs)
|DS-11
|$135
|Age 16 , 17 and 18
|DS-11
|$165
|First time Adult passport
|DS-11
|$165
|Adult passport renewal
|DS-82
|$130
|Report of birth abroad
|DS- 2029
|$100
|Notary services
|$50
|Each additional notary signature
|$50
Delivery of U.S. Passports and CRBAs:
No Visa-Related Services:
Forms for the U.S. Consulate appointments can be found at: https://cw.usconsulate.gov/passports/#form