Results of the 2024 Nesting Season

The 2024 sea turtle nesting season has officially ended. The season began on May 1st when Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) staff and volunteers started their patrols on Klein Bonaire, Te Amo Beach, Donkey Beach, and beaches in the south.

A successful nesting season.

The season started with the first recorded nest on May 3rd on Klein Bonaire. Fast forward to last week, the final nest of the season was excavated on Klein Bonaire. The 2024 nesting season was successful and ended with a total of 131 nests, with 74 nests on Klein, 25 on Playa Chikitu, and 31 in the south. A total of 10,377 beautiful little hatchlings safely made it out of their nest! Out of the 131 nests, 44 nests were adopted through the Adopt-A-Nest program and the majority of the nests were laid by hawksbill turtles.

The upcoming 2025 nesting season officially begins May 1st. Learn how you can adopt a nest for the 2025 season.

Thank you to those who volunteered.

STCB is grateful for their beachkeeper volunteers who helped them complete their field monitoring. If you would like to lend a helping hand, check out the volunteering opportunities.

(Photography by Meredith Schnoll)