Confirmed Dengue Cases on Bonaire

Confirmed cases of Dengue on the island.

The number of dengue cases on Bonaire has increased in recent weeks. This was reported by the Public Health Department. Since the new year, 24 cases have already been confirmed. There has been a lot of rain on the island recently, which has led to an increase in cases. The Public Health Department urges everyone to take measures to prevent dengue from spreading further.

A person with dengue usually has mild symptoms. However, it is also possible that someone with dengue develops serious symptoms and is admitted to hospital. This has happened several times on Bonaire in recent months. There are four types of dengue. In addition to type 2, type 3 has now also been confirmed on Bonaire. A person who has recovered from dengue is protected against that specific strain but remains vulnerable to other strains.

How does dengue spread?

Dengue spreads through people. The virus is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, also known as the dengue mosquito. Not every Aedes aegypti mosquito carries the dengue virus. If you have dengue and the dengue mosquito bites you, the mosquito can then make someone else sick.

How to protect yourself.

It is important that the mosquito does not get a chance to bite someone. Wear light-colored clothing that covers the body well. Use a spray or cream against mosquitoes with at least 30% DEET in it. A product with DEET provides protection for 5 to 6 hours.

Use screens and mosquito nets so that mosquitoes cannot enter the house. Keep windows and doors closed. The dengue mosquito is mainly active early in the morning and in the afternoon. Therefore, always sleep under a mosquito net or make sure that the bedroom is mosquito-free.

The dengue mosquito lives and breeds mainly in people’s houses and gardens. The mosquito lays its eggs in objects with stagnant water in them, such as plastic containers, car tires, bottles, cans, buckets with rainwater. It is important to regularly check whether there are objects in the house or garden with stagnant water in them. Clear these objects away so that you prevent the mosquito from breeding in them.

Close containers or barrels with stored rainwater for plants or animals. Use a cloth or mosquito netting with an elastic band that is stretched around the opening.

The Public Health Department

The inspectors of the Public Health Department check throughout the island for breeding places of the mosquitos. The breeding places are treated with insecticides. The inspectors also provide information about what people can do to prevent dengue mosquitoes from breeding in their gardens or houses.

For advice about mosquito nuisance, treating rain barrels and rain barrels, call the Public Health Department at 715-5324.