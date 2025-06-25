The Second Taste of Bonaire is July 5, 2025

The Second Taste of Bonaire is Coming Soon.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing its second Taste of Bonaire event for this year, in collaboration with Telbo NV. The event will take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 10 PM, offering a great atmosphere with the theme ‘Talent.’

The program is full of music and talented artists, and there are stands selling both local and international dishes. The music group Formashon Musikal Krioyo, the Haitian Kompa Band, and DJ Jewels will be present to enhance the evening’s musical experience. To make this Taste of Bonaire even more attractive, there are also performances by Danza De La Selva and Dance Group Dreamgirls, and as the icing on the cake, nothing less than Ace Club Dance Talent Show.

We invite all residents of Bonaire and all our visitors to come and spend a pleasant evening with us on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at the second Taste of Bonaire ‘Talent’ edition at Wilhelmina Park.