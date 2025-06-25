Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Events
    3.  » The Second Taste of Bonaire is July 5, 2025

The Second Taste of Bonaire is July 5, 2025

by | Jun 25, 2025 | Events, Music & Performances, Nightlife

Taste of Bonaire July 2025

The Second Taste of Bonaire is Coming Soon.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing its second Taste of Bonaire event for this year, in collaboration with Telbo NV. The event will take place on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 10 PM, offering a great atmosphere with the theme ‘Talent.’

The program is full of music and talented artists, and there are stands selling both local and international dishes. The music group Formashon Musikal Krioyo, the Haitian Kompa Band, and DJ Jewels will be present to enhance the evening’s musical experience. To make this Taste of Bonaire even more attractive, there are also performances by Danza De La Selva and Dance Group Dreamgirls, and as the icing on the cake, nothing less than Ace Club Dance Talent Show.

We invite all residents of Bonaire and all our visitors to come and spend a pleasant evening with us on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at the second Taste of Bonaire ‘Talent’ edition at Wilhelmina Park.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Free Community Event on International Yoga Day 2025

Celebrate International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice. International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice both fall on Saturday, June 21, 2025. International Yoga Day is celebrated around the world to highlight the many benefits of yoga. It's no coincidence that it...

Join the First Washington Park Trail Run on June 22nd

Get Ready for the First-Ever Washington Park Trail Run on Bonaire! Bonaire’s runners, walkers, and outdoor enthusiasts have a new event to look forward to soon! The very first edition of the Washington Park Trail Run is happening on Sunday, June 22nd, offering two...

Celebrate Pride Bonaire 2025

Pride Bonaire 2025: Celebrating Love in All Its Colors From June 15th to 22nd, Bonaire will once again celebrate Pride Bonaire 2025. This third edition carries the theme: ‘Love’. For one vibrant week, the island will host various events to highlight diversity,...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.