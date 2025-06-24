Bespoke Journeys Creates Tailored Bonaire Adventures

Planning a Dive Trip to Bonaire? Here’s How Bespoke Journeys Can Help.
Bonaire, located in the Dutch Caribbean, has long been known as one of the top shore diving destinations in the world. With consistently warm waters, excellent visibility, and a location outside the hurricane belt, it’s a reliable year-round choice for divers of all levels—from beginners to experienced underwater explorers.
If you’re considering a dive trip to Bonaire, Bespoke Journeys, a local dive travel company based on the island, can simplify the planning process by helping organize and book every part of your trip to suit you and your travel group including flights, accommodation, diving, transportation and activities.
Why Consider Using a Local Dive Travel Specialist?
Bespoke Journeys offers local insight and firsthand experience that can help travelers avoid common challenges, for example flight schedules, finding the right accommodation to meet your needs, and they can answer all your shore and boat diving questions.
Because the team lives on Bonaire and dives regularly, they’re able to offer current advice on dive conditions, recommended operators, and the best times to visit. They’re also available locally during your stay, which can be useful if anything unexpected comes up.
Important Travel Tips for Bonaire Divers
- Book Early: Bonaire is a small island with limited availability, especially during the busy season (December through June). Booking 6–9 months in advance is recommended for the best selection of flights and accommodations.
- Flight Info: Direct flights to Bonaire are available from several U.S. cities including Miami, Houston, Atlanta, New York, and Newark. Outside of peak months, these flights may not operate daily, so connections may be necessary.
- Getting Around: If you plan to shore dive, renting a pickup truck is essential. This gives you the freedom to explore dive sites at your own pace and also makes it easier to access local restaurants and other parts of the island.
- Accommodation Options: There are a variety of places to stay, ranging from dive-focused resorts to private villas and apartments. Some include on-site dive shops, while others are better suited for those who prefer to book diving separately. Bespoke Journeys helps travelers choose the right fit based on budget, dive goals, and travel style.
What Bespoke Journeys Offers
Bespoke Journeys travel specialists create tailored travel plans for individual travelers, couples, families, and groups of all sizes. They can arrange the following for a seamless vacation:
- Flights (with payment and booking support)
- Lodging matched to your preferences and budget
- Dive packages or instruction with local operators
- Pickup truck rentals for shore diving
- Non-diving activities, such as snorkel trips or island tours
- Restaurant and local experience recommendations
Because the travel specialists operate from Bonaire, they’re able to stay up to date on all travel requirements, changes in flight availability throughout the year, and any local conditions that may affect your upcoming vacation.
Contact Information
You can find them at www.bespokejourneys.com
Call on USA +1 877 628 7743 or Bonaire +599 785 1746
Email: info@bespokejourneys.com
Reach out to them and discuss your Bonaire dive plans. Not everyone is after the same Bonaire experience and there are many dive options. They want to ensure you’re getting the best fit for your dive travel needs.