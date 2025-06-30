Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Reserve the New Jeep Gladiator from Pickup Rental Bonaire

by | Jun 30, 2025 | Vehicle Rentals

The new Jeep Gladiator at Pickup Rental Bonaire

Discover Bonaire in the New Jeep Gladiator.

Pickup Rental Bonaire (also known as Pickup Huren Bonaire in Dutch) is a well-established vehicle rental company for visitors looking to explore the island in reliable vehicles. From sturdy Toyota Hilux pickups to versatile Suzuki Jimnys, this rental company makes off-road exploration and shore diving on Bonaire enjoyable and straightforward. Now, there is a new addition to the fleet, which is the new Jeep Gladiator!

Meet the Jeep Gladiator

New to Pickup Rental Bonaire’s fleet, the Jeep Gladiator has 4×4 capabilities, which is perfect for the unique landscapes of Bonaire as well as shore diving, kiteboarders, and nature lovers who need a powerful ride with room to spare.

This trail-rated vehicle blends the open-air freedom of a Wrangler with the utility of a truck. Whether you’re heading to the salt flats in the south, tackling the rugged roads of Washington Slagbaai National Park, or cruising the coast with your dive gear in the back, the Gladiator handles it all with ease.

Why Rent the New Vehicle?

  • Off-road power: Built to handle any terrain Bonaire throws at you.
  • Diving-friendly: Spacious bed perfect for dive tanks and gear.
  • Comfort & tech: Modern interior with touchscreen, USB ports, and air conditioning.

If you’re planning your trip and want a vehicle that matches your adventurous spirit, make sure to choose the Jeep Gladiator when booking.

Make Your Reservation in Advance

Whether you’re a seasoned explorer on the island or a first-time visitor, the Jeep Gladiator offers a new and thrilling way to experience Bonaire. Reach out to Pickup Rental Bonaire today to check availability and be among the first to take this new vehicle for a spin around the island.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
