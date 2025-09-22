Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Events
    3.  » The Fourth Taste of Bonaire for 2025

The Fourth Taste of Bonaire for 2025

by | Sep 22, 2025 | Events

The Fourth Taste of Bonaire for 2025 is Coming up!

TCB is organizing its fourth Taste of Bonaire for this year. The event will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 10 PM, offering a fantastic atmosphere with the theme of Tourism, as this is the date of World Tourism Day.

The program is packed with music and features talented artists, accompanied by stands selling both local and international dishes. The music groups Hashtag and Grupo Kariño, along with DJ Jewels, will be present to provide musical entertainment. 

We invite all Bonaire residents and visitors to join us for a fun evening on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the fourth Taste of Bonaire, edition Tourism in Wilhelmina Park.

 

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Alzheimer Awareness Walk 2025

Join the Alzheimer Awareness Walk Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire invites everyone to join the Alzheimer Awareness Walk. Together we take steps to raise awareness about dementia and Alzheimer’s on Bonaire. Details The walk will be on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 6 AM....

Join the 23rd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire

The 23rd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire Get ready for a splashy celebration as the 23rd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire approaches! Scheduled for October 5, 2025, this event continues to attract swimmers year after year and marks the opening of Regatta. Event Venue and...

Bonaire International Sailing Regatta 2025 is Confirmed

Bonaire International Sailing Regatta 2025 is Confirmed For October.   The Public Body Bonaire proudly announces that the Bonaire International Sailing Regatta 2025 will take place from October 6th - 11th, 2025. For the organization of this annual highlight, the...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.