The Fourth Taste of Bonaire for 2025 is Coming up!

TCB is organizing its fourth Taste of Bonaire for this year. The event will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 10 PM, offering a fantastic atmosphere with the theme of Tourism, as this is the date of World Tourism Day.

The program is packed with music and features talented artists, accompanied by stands selling both local and international dishes. The music groups Hashtag and Grupo Kariño, along with DJ Jewels, will be present to provide musical entertainment.

We invite all Bonaire residents and visitors to join us for a fun evening on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the fourth Taste of Bonaire, edition Tourism in Wilhelmina Park.