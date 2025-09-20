Alzheimer Awareness Walk 2025

Join the Alzheimer Awareness Walk

Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire invites everyone to join the Alzheimer Awareness Walk. Together we take steps to raise awareness about dementia and Alzheimer’s on Bonaire.

Details

The walk will be on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 6 AM. The route starts at Cargill Salt Company to the White Slave huts and back. The fee is $10. For clothing, please wear a white T-shirt and you will receive a Fundashon Alzheimer sticker at the start of the walk.

Tickets can be purchased at Brandaris Café (+599) 717-4596 located at 22 Kaya Libertador Simon Bolivar, Kralendijk. All proceeds go directly to Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire, supporting families and caregivers on the island. Walk with us and help break the stigma around dementia and Alzheimer’s.