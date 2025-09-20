Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Events
    3.  » Alzheimer Awareness Walk 2025

Alzheimer Awareness Walk 2025

by | Sep 20, 2025 | Events

Alzheimer Awareness Walk 2025

Join the Alzheimer Awareness Walk

Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire invites everyone to join the Alzheimer Awareness Walk. Together we take steps to raise awareness about dementia and Alzheimer’s on Bonaire.

Details

The walk will be on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 6 AM. The route starts at Cargill Salt Company to the White Slave huts and back. The fee is $10. For clothing, please wear a white T-shirt and you will receive a Fundashon Alzheimer sticker at the start of the walk.

Tickets can be purchased at Brandaris Café (+599) 717-4596 located at 22 Kaya Libertador Simon Bolivar, Kralendijk. All proceeds go directly to Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire, supporting families and caregivers on the island. Walk with us and help break the stigma around dementia and Alzheimer’s.

 

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Join the 23rd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire

The 23rd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire Get ready for a splashy celebration as the 23rd Annual Swim to Klein Bonaire approaches! Scheduled for October 5, 2025, this event continues to attract swimmers year after year and marks the opening of Regatta. Event Venue and...

Bonaire International Sailing Regatta 2025 is Confirmed

Bonaire International Sailing Regatta 2025 is Confirmed For October.   The Public Body Bonaire proudly announces that the Bonaire International Sailing Regatta 2025 will take place from October 6th - 11th, 2025. For the organization of this annual highlight, the...

Experience Bonaire Day 2025 Events Tonight and Tomorrow

Let's celebrate Bonaire Day 2025 together! The Public Body of Bonaire proudly invites all locals and visitors to celebrate our national day together. Under the theme “We are Bonaire” we stand firm by our unity, our culture and our future. On September 5th and 6th, we...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.