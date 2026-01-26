Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
The First 2026 Taste of Bonaire Carnival Edition

Jan 26, 2026

taste of Bonaire Carnival Edition

Get Ready for the First 2026 Taste of Bonaire “Carnival Edition”.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing its first Taste of Bonaire for this year.

The event will take place on Friday, February 6, 2026, in Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 10 PM in a fun atmosphere with a Carnival theme.Visitors can look forward to an evening filled with music, cultural entertainment, and a variety of food stands selling both local and international dishes. JC & Friends, the Haitian Kompa Band, and DJ Jewels will provide musical entertainment.

Adding to the Carnival spirit, the program will feature appearances from the adult and children’s Rei di Tumba (Carnival Kings), as well as the 2026 Carnival Queen, the Carnival Prince, and his Jester (Prins i Pancho).

TCB invites Bonaire residents and visitors to join the celebration and enjoy a festive evening at the first Taste of Bonaire of 2026 in Wilhelmina Park on Friday, February 6, 2026.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
