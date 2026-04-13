On the Road to Dia di Rincon 2026

The start of Cultural Month April “On the Road to Dia di Rincon.”

TCB proudly announces the start of Bonaire’s Cultural Month with the theme “On the Road to Dia di Rincon”, celebrating the island’s rich heritage, traditions, and vibrant community spirit throughout the month of April.

To mark this special period, TCB will extend a warm Bonairean welcome to all arriving international passengers throughout the month, offering an authentic first impression of the island’s culture and hospitality.

In addition, every Saturday, visitors and locals alike are invited to experience live Krioyo music performances, accompanied by dancers dressed in traditional Bonairean folkloric attire, bringing the spirit of the island to life in a colorful and meaningful way.

These activities form part of the broader lead-up to Dia di Rincon 2026, one of Bonaire’s most cherished cultural celebrations, where community, music, and heritage come together in a powerful expression of identity.

“Dia di Rincon brings our culture to life in a way that is honest and deeply rooted in our community. With this cultural month, we are creating meaningful moments for both locals and visitors to experience Bonaire through its traditions, music, and people, starting from the moment they arrive, where we welcome them at the airport in a way that reflects who we are as an island,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of TCB.

To stay informed about all events and activities taking place during this cultural month, visitors and residents can keep an eye on our Calendar of Events page and upcoming articles.