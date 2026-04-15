The AquaFest Boat Party Hits the Water in May 2026

AquaFest Boat / Float Party Set to Bring the Ultimate Island Vibes.

Bonaire is gearing up for an unforgettable day on the water as AquaFest Bonaire returns with its highly anticipated boat and float party, promising high energy, great music, and an unbeatable island atmosphere.

Taking place on May 2, 2026, from 10 AM to 6 PM, the event will unfold between Karel’s Beach and North Pier, transforming the area into a floating celebration filled with a line of boats, music, and vibrant crowds in and out of the water.

This year’s edition features a stacked DJ lineup ready to keep the party going from start to sunset to keep the energy alive throughout the day. From start to sunset, partygoers can expect non-stop music, great vibes, and pure island energy while surrounded by boats and the stunning Caribbean backdrop. Guests are encouraged to bring their registered boat, gather their friends and floats, and be part of this unique on-the-water celebration.

Boat Registration Now Open

Boat owners who want to be part of AquaFest Bonaire Boat Party 2026 can now officially register here. With the event set to draw a lively crowd on the water, early registration is recommended to secure your spot and be part of one of Bonaire’s most exciting marine events of the year.

Safety First at AquaFest

Organizers are also reminding everyone to prioritize safety while enjoying the festivities. All participants are strongly encouraged to bring water shoes, as they help protect against sharp rocks, shells, and sea urchins that may be present in the water. Wearing proper footwear helps prevent cuts and stings, ensuring a fun, safe, and worry-free experience for everyone on the water.

Additinally, the local authorities have established the following rules for all boats in the bay of Kralendijk. Authorities may take action, including confiscation, if rules are not followed

All boats (including jetskis/waterscooters) must have valid registration

All boats (including jetskis/waterscooters) must have valid registration No operating within 200 meters from shore (entry/exit allowed)

Maintain max 10 km/h speed when entering or leaving

No boating under the influence of alcohol or substances

No anchoring in the Bonaire National Marine Park

No throwing trash or substances into the sea

No weapons (including harpoons) allowed

AquaFest Bonaire Boat Party 2026 promises an unforgettable day filled with music, good vibes, drinks, and high-energy moments making it a must-attend event on the island’s social calendar. Don’t forget your reef-safe sunscreen and to hydrate!