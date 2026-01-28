Police Presence for the Carnival 2026 Activities

KPCN Step Up Safety Measures for Carnival 2026 in Playa and Rincon.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office BES (OM) are currently preparing for the upcoming carnival activities in Playa and Rincon. During

Carnival (Karnaval) parades, strict enforcement will be applied to keeping escape routes clear, complying with traffic regulations, and preventing dangerous driving behavior (such as “fevering”) in and around the carnival activities.

Upcoming activities

In the coming weeks, various activities will take place as part of the Carnival 2026 celebrations, including the children’s, teenagers’, and Adult Carnival Parades, as well as the traditional farewell parades. These events attract large crowds. It is therefore of great importance that emergency services, such as ambulance, fire department, and police, can quickly and unhindered perform their duties in case of an emergency. Blocked routes can endanger lives.

This year, the police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office will take strict action against offenders who block escape routes, move barricades, or exhibit dangerous driving behavior. Despite previous warnings and measures, it still occurs that barricades are ignored or moved to drive with unauthorized vehicles in closed zones that are exclusively intended for pedestrians, the public and the carnival parade. This behavior is very dangerous and unacceptable.

It is therefore strictly forbidden to:

Park behind placed barricades

Open or move barricades

Drive or park within the barricaded or delimited (traffic-free) area

Exhibit dangerous or disruptive driving behavior (such as “fevering”) in the vicinity of carnival activities.

Violations have direct and far-reaching consequences. Immediate enforcement will follow any violations.

Sanctions for violations:

Towing: vehicles will be towed and taken to the police station

Return: the return of the vehicle depends on available capacity and may take several days in some cases

Police report: the driver will receive a police report

Costs: the costs for the tow truck are entirely at the owner’s expense and range between $85 and $150, depending on the situation.

The purpose of these measures is emphatically not to disrupt the festivities, but to guarantee the safety of participants, spectators, and emergency services. The police and the public prosecutor’s office urgently appeal to everyone to respect the rules and take personal responsibility. Only together can we ensure that Carnival 2026 remains a celebration that everyone can enjoy safely and responsibly.

