The Cadushy Distillery Launches the Cadushy Impact Edition: A Bottle with a Purpose

Introducing the Cadushy Impact Edition: A Bottle with a Purpose

The Cadushy Distillery proudly introduces the Cadushy Impact Edition, a modern new expression of the iconic Cadushy of Bonaire Liqueur. Packaged in a sleek bottle with white lettering, this edition carries a clear message: A bottle with a purpose.

With the Cadushy Impact Edition, The Cadushy Distillery supports local initiatives that strengthen Bonaire’s community, culture and natural environment. A large portion of the proceeds will be donated to island projects.

“We wanted to create an edition that does more than taste good,” says Eric Gietman, founder of The Cadushy Distillery. “This bottle represents what Bonaire means to us: a community we respect, cherish and want to help grow. With the Impact Edition, we invite everyone to quite literally contribute to the future of our island.”

The Cadushy Impact Edition features the original and beloved recipe of Cadushy of Bonaire Liqueur, while standing out with its minimalistic, modern bottle design. Bright, clean and just a little rebellious – completely in line with Cadushy’s signature style.

Availability

The Cadushy Impact Edition is available exclusively at The Cadushy Distillery in Rincon, and will soon be offered at selected retail points on Bonaire. This edition is released in limited quantities each year, with all proceeds helping to support local good-cause initiatives.

About The Cadushy Distillery

Since 2009, The Cadushy Distillery has been located in Rincon, the cultural heart of Bonaire. Known for its innovative, artisan liqueurs and spirits, including the Island Liqueurs and the Spirit of Bonaire line, the distillery welcomes both locals and visitors to discover unique flavors inspired by the island’s heritage. Cadushy remains committed to sustainability, community and the preservation of Bonaire’s cultural identity.

The Cadushy Distillery, Drink Different. Create Impact.