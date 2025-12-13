Bonaire’s 2025/2026 High Season is in Full Swing!

Prepping for Bonaire’s 2025/2026 High Season.

As Bonaire gears up for its 2025/2026 high season, visitors can look forward to a vibrant and bustling period of time on our beautiful Caribbean island. Known for its stunning marine environments and welcoming local culture, Bonaire’s high season is a time when the island comes alive with energy and excitement. Whether you’re a returning visitor or planning your first trip, here’s what you need to know to make the most of your Bonaire high season experience.

The high season in Bonaire typically runs from mid-November to mid-April, when the island experiences its peak in tourist activity. This period attracts visitors from around the world seeking warmth and sun and a chance to enjoy Bonaire’s tropical paradise. During this time, the island hosts a variety of events, including local cultural celebrations. Keep an eye on the Calendar of Events page to discover what’s happening on the island during your stay.

Book Your Activities Ahead for an Unforgettable Experience

Bonaire offers a wide array of exciting activities. If you’re keen on specific guided tours or diving experiences, it’s essential to reserve your spot in advance. Dive shops and guided tour operators are especially busy, and showing up without a reservation could derail your plans. Browse through our activities drop-down menu for various activity providers, as well as the unique tours page and the spa and wellness page, to find the perfect experience for your vacation.

Reserve your Accommodation in advance

Secure your accommodation sooner than later to avoid missing out. The island offers a range of accommodations, but booking in advance is always a smart move. Need help figuring out where to stay? Our list of recommended accommodations can help you find the perfect fit. Just click the link to explore your options.

Reserve your vehicle to explore Bonaire.

Waiting until arrival to reserve a rental vehicle might seem convenient, but it’s extremely risky during high season. Many vehicle rental companies fully book in advance, especially during this time of the year. Sometimes they can even book out months in advance! Imagine planning a shore diving vacation only to find yourself without a vehicle! If your flights are confirmed, ensure your rental vehicle is also booked so you can fully explore the island.

Treat Yourself to Bonaire’s Culinary Delights with a Reservation

You might not think of reserving a table in advance while traveling, but Bonaire’s top restaurants fill up quickly and most restaurants are small in size. Deciding where to dine at the last minute could mean a long search for a table, especially during high season. If you have a must-visit restaurant or want to enjoy a special holiday meal, don’t wait until the last minute.

Be sure to plan ahead for Bonaire’s busy 2025/2026 high season.

While it’s tempting to go with the flow on a relaxing vacation, booking your reservations early ensures you experience everything you want on dushi Bonaire. Need packing tips? Visit the Editor’s Pick of Travel Essentials page.

Get ready for an unforgettable Caribbean getaway and embrace all that Bonaire has to offer during this exciting season!