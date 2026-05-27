Ricardi Muñoz is Bonaire’s Local Ambassador for 2026

MOU signed with Ricardi Muñoz as Bonaire Local Ambassador for 2026.

TCB is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ricardi Muñoz, officially appointing him as a Bonaire Local Ambassador for 2026.

Born on March 15, 2007, Ricardi Muñoz is a young and dedicated boxer who has been practicing the sport for the past seven years. Originally from the Dominican Republic, Ricardi has called Bonaire home for the last 10 years and considers himself a true Bonairean, embracing the island’s culture, community, and natural beauty.

Known for his discipline, resilience, and determination, Ricardi trains six times a week, often twice a day, as he continues to pursue his passion for boxing and grow both as an athlete and a role model for Bonaire’s youth. Currently competing at the Amateur Elite level, Ricardi dreams of one day reaching the highest levels of international boxing and representing Bonaire on some of the world’s biggest stages.

Ricardi is currently representing Bonaire at the Brazil Grand Prix in Rio de Janeiro and is scheduled to compete later this year in Sint Maarten, Brazil, and Colombia, proudly carrying Bonaire’s name onto international stages.

According to Elesiër Angel, CEO of TCB “We believe our greatest ambassadors are the people of Bonaire. Ricardi’s dedication, discipline, and ambition at such a young age are inspiring and reflect the resilience and determination we hope to encourage within our community. Supporting local talent means investing in dreams, creating opportunities, and empowering young Bonaireans to believe they can represent our island proudly, whether in sports, culture, or beyond. We are proud to support Ricardi as he continues his journey toward competing on international stages.”

TCB is proud to collaborate with Ricardi Muñoz and looks forward to supporting him throughout 2026 as he continues to inspire others and represent Bonaire with pride on the international stage.