Additional International Flight Schedule for Winter 2025-2026

Bonaire Announces Expanded International Flight Schedule for Winter 2025-2026.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) announce the international flight schedule for the Winter 2025–2026 season, featuring strong international connectivity an expanded service across North America, Europe, and the region.

North America

American Airlines will offer daily flights from Miami during the peak period of December 17, 2025, through January 5, 2026, including two flights every Saturday. Outside of this peak travel window, American Airlines will continue operating four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Delta Air Lines will operate three weekly flights from Atlanta on Monday, Saturday, and Sunday beginning December 20, 2025, until January 4, 2026, as part of its seasonal winter service. Then Saturday and Sunday, between January 10, 2026, and January 31, 2026.

United Airlines has resumed its weekly Saturday service from Newark (EWR) since November 1st. Its weekly Saturday flight from Houston (IAH) with return on Sunday will continue year-round.

WestJet will reintroduce nonstop service from Toronto beginning December 9, 2025, with weekly flights arriving on Tuesdays and returning on Wednesdays. This direct connection also provides a convenient option for Bonaire residents interested in visiting Canada, offering easy access to Toronto’s vibrant downtown, winter, and cultural attractions, shopping, dining, and onward connections across the country, opening a direct door for local travelers seeking new experiences in North America.

JetBlue will continue to operate its weekly Saturday service from New York (JFK), with the final flight of the season scheduled for January 3, 2026.

Europe

KLM will maintain daily service from Amsterdam, with additional twice-daily flights on Fridays and Sundays between December 19, 2025, and March 15, 2026.

TUI will operate five weekly flights from Amsterdam on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, including three days of nonstop service to Bonaire.

Corendon offers two weekly flights from Amsterdam on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Regional Connections

SKYhigh Dominicana will continue weekly Friday service from Santo Domingo.