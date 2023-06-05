The Bellafonte Celebrates Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel

The Bellafonte recognized among best hotels in the world, thanks to outstanding reviews and ratings.

The Bellafonte Luxury Oceanfront Hotel has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for Hotels, ranking first out of 137 accommodations on Bonaire. The awards honor travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period.

Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor, distinguishing them as travelers’ favorites for 2023.

“We are delighted by the fact that we have received the Best of The Best award for the second year in a row”, said Luite Berkenbosch, CEO at The Bellafonte. Operations Manager Carlijn Verf adds to that by saying “We are always going above and beyond for our guests and we try to go the extra mile in order to meet their needs. We are very pleased to be awarded by all the great reviews from our guests and we will continue to do our utmost for our guests in order to receive the Best of the Best award again next year”.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Ranking among the Best of the Best demonstrates that The Bellafonte has provided exemplary experiences to those who matter most: the guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

The Bellafonte is a small-scale boutique hotel by the sea that focuses on the affluent traveler who wants to enjoy the tranquility around the hotel in a luxurious environment. The spacious pier in the middle of the azure blue Caribbean Sea is the place to relax and where guests are spoiled with daily complimentary drinks and snacks.

(Source: The Bellafonte)