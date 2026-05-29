Free Community Event on International Yoga Day 2026

About the event

This year, the teachers on Bonaire will host the 7th annual celebration, bringing the community together to honor this global event – island style. The annual event is FREE for everyone that wants to celebrate International Yoga Day and Summer Solstice event at Seru Largu.

The event begins with a short mindful meditative walk followed by an early morning Yoga practice for all levels overlooking Klein Bonaire. Be there by 6:45 AM for a 7 AM start time, in the parking lot at the top of the hill. Be sure to bring a mat or towel, water, insect repellant, and walking shoes.