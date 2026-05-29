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Free Community Event on International Yoga Day 2026

by | May 29, 2026 | Events, Spas and Wellness

Free community event on International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice

Celebrate International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice.

International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice both fall on Sunday, June 21, 2026. International Yoga Day is celebrated around the world to highlight the many benefits of yoga. It’s no coincidence that it shares the date with the Summer Solstice – the longest day of the year.

About the event

This year, the teachers on Bonaire will host the 7th annual celebration, bringing the community together to honor this global event – island style. The annual event is FREE for everyone that wants to celebrate International Yoga Day and Summer Solstice event at Seru Largu.

The event begins with a short mindful meditative walk followed by an early morning Yoga practice for all levels overlooking Klein Bonaire. Be there by 6:45 AM for a 7 AM start time, in the parking lot at the top of the hill. Be sure to bring a mat or towel, water, insect repellant, and walking shoes.

International Yoga Day and Summer Solstice free event on Bonaire

History of International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day celebrates an ancient practice that began about 5,000 years ago in India, where yoga was used to connect the mind, body, and spirit. Over time, it became popular worldwide as a way to exercise, relax, and improve overall health. In 2014, the United Nations approved June 21 as International Yoga Day, and it was first officially celebrated in 2015 with thousands of people joining together in India. Since then, it has been observed by many around the world every year on June 21st.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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