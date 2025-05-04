The 2025 Sea Turtle Nesting Season has Begun!

The 2025 sea turtle nesting season officially begins!

It’s that time of year again! It’s the start of the 2025 sea turtle nesting season on Bonaire. As of May 1st, the Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) staff and volunteer beachkeepers conduct their nesting patrols on Klein Bonaire, Te Amo Beach, Donkey Beach, and other areas along the southern coast of Bonaire. Patrols on Playa Chikitu, a green turtle nesting site, will also begin soon.

Typically, Bonaire sees an average of 100 nests. In fact, the 2024 nesting season resulted in 131 nests, with 74 nests on Klein, 25 on Playa Chikitu, and 31 in the south. A total of 10,377 beautiful little hatchlings safely made it out of their nest! It was a very successful nesting season!

The first nests of the season!

The first nest was found 1 day after the season officially began! On May 2nd, the first nest was found on Klein Bonaire. STCB thinks the nest was laid by a loggerhead turtle, but only time will tell once the hatchlings are ready to enter the world. Against all expectations, STCB not only found the first nest, but also a hatching and a second nest! This means that Bonaire already has a total of three nests this season, of which one has already hatched! The hatched nest was laid by a loggerhead turtle. One of the hatchlings was spotted leaving the nest, and he/she made it to the ocean safely. The rest of the nest was left in hopes that the other hatchlings will find their way to the ocean in the next few days. What a successful start to the season!

Tagging turtles, presentation, and cleanups

STCB also tags turtles for research. They typically capture a few hundred turtles, with some of those turtles being recaptured, and the data are updated before release. The new turtles will be tagged and released back into nature. They also give presentations for various groups and organize clean-ups that include fishing line clean-up dives and weekly clean-ups on Klein Bonaire and Playa Chikitu.

How you can get involved?

Those eager to get involved and join the volunteer patrols during the 2025 sea turtle nesting season should contact STCB and find out how you can help. Additionally, you can sponsor a nest through the Adopt-A-Nest program. STCB is very grateful for your continuous support.

(Photo by Meredith Schnoll)

