International Firefighters Day 2025

by | May 4, 2025 | Local News

International Firefighters Day is May 4th.

BKCN Firefighters Honored on International Firefighters Day.

Sunday, May 4th, marks not only National Remembrance Day, but also International Firefighters Day. On this day, fire departments around the world pause to reflect on the vital work firefighters do each day and the risks they take, endangering their own lives to ensure public safety.

In honor of this day, there will be a short parade with sirens and flashing lights between 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM with the fire engines of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba in the streets of each respective island. This, of course, is done taking all activities surrounding Remembrance Day into account.

Being a firefighter is no easy task. In situations of danger where others run away, firefighters run towards it. BKCN would like to thank its firefighters for serving and protecting the community 24/7. If you see our heroes, take a moment to celebrate Firefighters Day with them and show your appreciation for their work. Happy Firefighters Day!

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
