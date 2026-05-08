The 2026 Sea Turtle Nesting Season has Begun!

The 2026 sea turtle nesting season is in full swing!

It’s that time of year again! It’s the start of the 2026 sea turtle nesting season on Bonaire. As of May 1st, the Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) staff and volunteer beachkeepers conduct their nesting patrols on Klein Bonaire, Te Amo Beach, Donkey Beach, and other areas along the southern coast of Bonaire. Patrols in the Washington Slagbaai National Park, typically a green turtle nesting site, will also be ongoing.

Typically, Bonaire sees an average of 100 nests. In fact, the 2025 nesting season resulted in 149 nests, with 77 nests on Klein, 41 in various areas of the Washington Slagbaai National Park, and 31 in the south. A total of 11,641 beautiful little hatchlings safely made it out of their nest! It was a very successful nesting season!

The first nests of the season!

The first nest was found a few days before the season officially began! On April 28th, the first nest was found on Klein Bonaire during their beachkeeper training session. STCB thinks the nest was laid by a loggerhead turtle, but only time will tell once the hatchlings are ready to enter the world. Tagging turtles, presentation, and cleanups

STCB also tags turtles for research. They typically capture a few hundred turtles, with some of those turtles being recaptured, and the data are updated before release. The new turtles will be tagged and released back into nature. They also give presentations for various groups and organize clean-ups that include fishing line clean-up dives and clean-ups on Klein Bonaire and Playa Chikitu.

How you can get involved?

Those eager to get involved and join the volunteer patrols during the 2026 sea turtle nesting season should contact STCB and find out how you can help. Additionally, you can sponsor a nest through the Adopt-A-Nest program. STCB is very grateful for your continuous support.

(Photo by Meredith Schnoll)

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