Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition 2025 Begins May 29th!

Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition 2025 Begins Soon.

Brace yourselves, food aficionados and culinary enthusiasts! The highly anticipated Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition 2025 is set to tantalize your taste buds, commencing on May 29th and continuing through June 12th, 2025. This remarkable 15-day culinary journey invites you to indulge in the finest offerings from Bonaire’s top-notch restaurants and other epicurean havens. Each of these record amount of 25 esteemed culinary hotspots has crafted a delectable menu or exclusive special in celebration of this exceptional event.

Bonaire Culinary Team

The Bonaire Culinair organization is growing and taking steps to expand the restaurant industry. As one of the world’s first Culinary Capitals, we may be small in number, but we are definitely a big player in the Caribbean culinary field. Both the Bonaire Culinair organization and our national Bonaire Culinary team recently infused. This team is filled with the best chefs of Bonaire who compete on an international level. You can find these chefs in the restaurants joining this culinary event.

Rhashindra Donge won the incredible prize of Best Senior Chef of the Year last year. Nothing better than this exists. You can find her craftsmanship at Krioyo Fusion. Kelvin Ventura is the bartender when it comes to representing Bonaire with cocktails. He just opened a new restaurant: The View! Elise Weerstand is the pastry chef of the team and has won 2 times, gold for pastry chef of the year and chocolate. Elise’s Sweets are available at her two companies: Sweeti Bakery and Blue Lagun Café.

Krioyo Cuisine!

Owned and managed by Bonaire local Robertico Bernabela, Seaside Krioyo Fusion combines island hospitality with the finest Bonairean-inspired krioyo cuisine. As a well-respected chef himself, Robertico has assembled a talented local culinary team to lead the kitchen while he personally oversees the front of the house with his friendly staff, ensuring each guest is welcomed like family.

“Because of my upbringing, I wanted to bring the culture of Krioyo cuisine to the next level for everyone, locals and visitors, to try, to taste, to enjoy. This is where Krioyo Fusion was born” says Robertico.

Our Generous Sponsors

We are proud to acknowledge our generous sponsors who play a pivotal role in making this event possible. A heartfelt thank you; The Wine Factory, Real Dutch Bakery, Bonaire-taxi.com, goppion and Salty Seafood for their unwavering support. Their commitment to promoting culinary excellence on Bonaire is truly commendable.

Exciting Prizes Await

While savoring the Bonaire Culinair Special at any of the participating culinary hotspots, you stand a chance to win an array of exciting prizes. You could win various prizes including a $50 gift voucher at the hotel restaurant Wanapa or At Sea. You could also walk away with delicious cupcakes from Sweeti Bakery, a cabana for a day at Reef bar, dinner for 2 at Koló, among other enticing rewards.

Save the Date!

Mark your calendar for Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition 2025! Make a note of the dates – May 29th through June 12th- and get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other. Bonaire Culinair Spring Edition 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the finest flavors and gastronomic innovations the island has to offer.

We can’t wait to welcome you to this gastronomic celebration! Bonaire Culinair is an initiative driven by passionate local entrepreneurs who are determined to put Bonaire on the global culinary map.

For further information and to discover the list of participating restaurants, please visit our official website at www.bonaire-culinair.com.