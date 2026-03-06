TCB Signs Collaboration Agreement for Kings of Krioyo 2026

Kings of Krioyo 2026 Cultural Event

Recently, TCB officially signed a collaboration agreement with event organizers Lionedy F. Molina and Melrick F.M. Sint Jago to organize Kings of Krioyo 2026, taking place on April 26, 2026.

About Kings of Krioyo

Kings of Krioyo is a unique cultural event that brings together more than 10 local legends and artists on one stage, celebrating Bonaire’s rich musical heritage through iconic hits and powerful live performances. The event forms part of the broader Dia di Rincon month celebrations, adding a dynamic musical highlight to a month dedicated to honoring Bonaire’s culture, traditions, and community.

Previous editions of Kings of Krioyo have been successfully organized and received strong community support, positioning the event as one of Bonaire’s standout cultural productions. The 2026 edition aims to once again showcase the strength, talent, and diversity of Bonaire’s music scene while creating an unforgettable experience for both locals and visitors.

“This is more than a concert; it is a celebration of who we are as Bonaireans,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of TCB. “Kings of Krioyo is a unique cultural production that brings together our local legends, rising talents, entrepreneurs, and musicians in one powerful celebration of Bonaire’s creativity and culture. It reflects the very essence of Bonaire’s destination brand, ‘It’s in Our Nature – e Ta den Nos Naturalesa’. By supporting this event during the Dia di Rincon month, we are not only celebrating our musical heritage but also reinforcing our commitment to ensuring that tourism strengthens and preserves Bonaire’s identity, culture, and community.”

Through this partnership, TCB continues to support the development of local cultural events that elevate Bonaire’s authenticity and position the island as a culturally vibrant destination. By investing in homegrown talent and community-driven initiatives, TCB ensures that tourism contributes directly to the preservation and celebration of Bonaire’s traditions.

Promotion for Kings of Krioyo 2026 has already commenced, and ticket sales are now underway. Additional details regarding the full event program and participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks.